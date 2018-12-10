December 10, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
40 years of Superman Movie, Istanbul Paintings Museum & Thriller | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase: 40 years of Superman: The Movie James Taylor, Teaching Fellow, Film & Television Studies, Warwick Istanbul Paintings Museum Shortcuts - Global art news The success of Thriller music video Emily Caston, producer and professor of screen industries Iraq's National Symphony Orchestra #Superman #SupermanMovie #IstanbulPaintings
40 years of Superman Movie, Istanbul Paintings Museum & Thriller | Full Episode | Showcase
Explore