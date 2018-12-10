FIFA's Deputy Secretary General, Zvonimir Boban says 48 teams won't fit into Qatar 2022

FIFA's President Gianni Infantino wants the 2022 tournament expanded from 32 teams. But that would mean co-hosts would need to be found. Beyond the Game's Andy May sat down with Boban for an exclusive interview and got his thoughts on this year's World Cup, and the Club World Cup.