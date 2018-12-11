Yemen’s peace talks | Netanyahu’s political future | Tanzania’s crackdown

Yemen's warring factions meet in Sweden, in the first face to face talks in two years. Will they bring an end to the conflict? Or will the war kill thousands more? Also, Israeli police want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicted over corruption. Is he still fit to lead the country? And, why has Tanzania's president ordered a crackdown on journalists and gay people? #Yemen #YemenPeace #YemenWar