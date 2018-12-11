WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Yemen’s latest negotiations help end the war?
Yemen has been at war for almost four years. It's created what's been called the world's worst humanitarian crisis, killing tens of thousands and leaving millions more homeless. So there's a lot riding on the latest peace talks. Especially since previous ones have all failed. Earlier this year, talks in Geneva collapsed after one side didn't even show up. But this time both Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed Hadi government entered direct negotiations for the first time in years. They agreed to finalise a prisoner swap deal, but several hurdles still lay ahead. So will these latest talks help to end the brutal war? Or will they fail like every attempt before? Randolph Nogel reports. #Yemen #YemenWar #war
Will Yemen’s latest negotiations help end the war?
December 11, 2018
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us