Is a political solution possible to end the war in Yemen?

Earlier this year, peace talks in Geneva to end the war in Yemen collapsed after one side didn't even show up. But this time was different. The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed Hadi government entered direct negotiations for the first time in years. Both agreed to finalise a prisoner swap deal, but several hurdles still lay ahead. Will the latest negotiations help end the brutal war? Guests: Najeeb Ghanem Yemen's former health minister Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi journalist Dave Harden Managing director of the Georgetown Strategy Group Baraa Shiban Yemeni human rights activist #Yemen #WarInYemen #YemenWar