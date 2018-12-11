Huawei arrest casts doubt over trade war truce | Money Talks

Investors had been hoping a trade war truce between the United States and China would lead to a lowering of barriers. But the arrest of Huawei's CFO is threatening to derail any progress made. As Meng Wanzhou awaits a ruling on a bail appeal, Beijing has demanded her release. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this, we speak to Matt Maley, Managing Director and Equity Strategist at trading firm Miller Tabak. #Huawei #HuaweiArrest #TradeWar