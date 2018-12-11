Turkey’s third quarter growth slows to 1.6% | Money Talks

Third quarter figures released on Monday show soaring inflation and a weaker lira have left their mark on GDP growth. But as Christine Pirovolakis reports, the Turkish government says it is already put the right measures in place to boost the economy. For more, we are joined by Necmettin Kaymaz, Chief Project Director at the Turkish Investment Office. #TurkeyEconomy #TurkishEconomy