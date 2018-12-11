Shoebox Living: Should there be minimum space standards?

As the number of us who call this planet home continues to grow, those places we call home are shrinking. The UK has some of the smallest homes by floor area in Europe. In other places small spaces are a necessity due to a housing shortage crisis. How does living space impact on our state of mind and quality of life? Joining us at the Roundtable was Julia Park, Head of Housing Research at the architectural firm Levitt Bernstein; Nigel Ostime, an architect at Hawkins Brown; Property Expert Sinead Canning; and James Smith, Research Director at the Resolution Foundation. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Shoeboxliving, #wallsclosingin, #Housingcrisis