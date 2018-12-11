The intricate sculptures of Kris Kuksi | Contemporary Art | Showcase

Over the last decade, Kris KuksI has created sculptures that intimately explore the human psyche. Using a mixture of media, his work is layered with moments that capture human struggle, conflict, faith and tranquility, all at the same time. All in an effort to take his viewers on a provocative journey where reality collides with fantasy. #KrisKuksi #ContemporaryArt #Showcase