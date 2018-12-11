Refugee Crisis: Migrants face many risks to cross into Croatia

Dozens of migrants and refugees crossing from Bosnia into Croatia say they've been attacked by Croatian police. During that crossing, they also have to avoid landmines left over from the war in the 1990s. People call it "The Game", because if they're caught, they have to start their journey again, the aim being to reach the EU. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from both sides of the border. #RefugeeCrisis, #Syria, #EU