December 12, 2018
Kakuma's Got Talent: Refugees showcase skills in talent competition
Kakuma is one of Kenya's biggest refugee camps, housing almost 190 thousand people from Somalia, South Sudan and other African countries hit by war. But youths there have been given a platform to express themselves, in the fifth edition of talent competition Kakuma's Got Talent. Natasha Hussain has the details. #Kakuma #Kenya #Talent
