Charlottesville Trial: White nationalist recommend to life in prison

A jury in Charlottesville Virginia has recommended life in prison for James Fields Jr.. Fields was convicted of killing Heather Heyers and injuring dozens of others after driving his car into a crowd of counter-protesters during a White supremacist rally in August. TRT World's Lionel Donovan brings us the latest from the courthouse in Charlottesville. #Charlottesville #UnitedStates