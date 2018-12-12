December 12, 2018
Does Iran’s latest ballistic missile test mean that Trump’s policy on Tehran has not worked?
A senior commander with the Revolutionary Guard has now confirmed that Iran has carried out a new ballistic missile test. The White House condemned the test, and called on Europe to follow its lead and hit Tehran with new sanctions. Shoaib Hasan reports. #TrumpIran #Iran #IranSanctions
