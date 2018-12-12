Will France’s Yellow Vests movement continue until their demands are met?

Emmanuel Macron may have become France's youngest president ever. But he did so under the suspicion that he'd be a leader for the rich, and not one for France's famously outspoken working class. And with protests against the government continuing, will he continue to stay in power? Hyder Abbasi reports. #giletsjaunes #FranceProtests #YellowVests