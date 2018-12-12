December 12, 2018
Will France’s Yellow Vests movement continue until their demands are met?
Emmanuel Macron may have become France's youngest president ever. But he did so under the suspicion that he'd be a leader for the rich, and not one for France's famously outspoken working class. And with protests against the government continuing, will he continue to stay in power? Hyder Abbasi reports. #giletsjaunes #FranceProtests #YellowVests
