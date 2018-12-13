Strasbourg Shooting: Manhunt under way for gunman in France

The French Government is calling a deadly attack near a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday an act of terror but not saying what the motive was. Two people were shot dead and several others injured after alleged attacker Cherif Chekkatt opened fire on a crowd. However, one man who has known Chekkatt since he was a child tells TRT World he's not sure that the incident was motivated by terrorism. Assed Baig has this exclusive report. #Strasbourg #StrasbourgShooting #FranceShooting