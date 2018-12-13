December 13, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
France hikes minimum wage as protests continue | Money Talks
President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the violence that has gripped France over the last four weeks. In his first public address since the Yellow Vest protests began, he offered concessions that he says aim to tackle income inequality. But is it enough? Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more, TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.
France hikes minimum wage as protests continue | Money Talks
Explore