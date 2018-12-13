WORLD
1 MIN READ
Askala Selassie: Warrior Empress of reggae | Music | Showcase
Just a couple of weeks ago, the United Nations cultural agency declared reggae a global treasure that must be safeguarded. The Jamaican music took the world by storm with its calls for social justice, peace and love in the 1960s. And today, UK-based Askala Selassie is one of the artists who keeps on spreading the love. She joins Showcase from London to talk more and give us a taste of her unique sound. #AskalaSelassie #Music #Showcase
Askala Selassie: Warrior Empress of reggae | Music | Showcase
December 13, 2018
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us