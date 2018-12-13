December 13, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
NewsFeed - Guy caught eating food that wasn’t for him
#Zomato #Christmas #TaylorSwift - A delivery man was caught eating the food he should have been delivering. And the internet got angry and then sad when he was sacked - Look what you made her do? Taylor Swift uses facial recognition technology to detect stalkers at her concert - Christmas trees in the wrong place on a bridge - Christmas tree in the wrong place, on a man
NewsFeed - Guy caught eating food that wasn’t for him
Explore