AMAZON- THE REAL PRICE WE PAY!

Amazon’s boss is no Santa… an undercover reporter reveals 5 weeks of misery at Amazon’s “fulfilment centre”. He says workers were so afraid of dismissal they were urinating in bottles. Emmy-award-winning Ben Swann believes Amazon’s search for a new HQ was a con! And Seattle-based author says Amazon transformed his city! Nexus with Matthew Moore. #Amazon #Santa #OnlineShopping