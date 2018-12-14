December 14, 2018
Labour Shortage: Croatia in desperate need of skilled workers
Since Croatia became the European Union's youngest member in 2013, more than 250,000 people have left in search of a better life. According to recent surveys, over the next five years, another half a million are expected to join them. But as Ruby Zaman reports, that exodus is making life harder for those left behind. #CroatiaLabour #Croatia #SkilledWorkers
