Will the US rip up a cold war nuclear treaty?

The US has threatened to end The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia. Why? Theories are flying, from both countries want to build weapons that could contain China, to tensions over a probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. We look at what’s behind the aggression. Guests: Thomas Callender Senior research fellow Heritage Foundation Larry Korb Former US Assistant Secretary of Defense Alexander Nekrassov Former Kremlin advisor #ColdWar #NuclearTreaty #USandRussia