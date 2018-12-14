WORLD
Will the US rip up a cold war nuclear treaty?
The US has threatened to end The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia. Why? Theories are flying, from both countries want to build weapons that could contain China, to tensions over a probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. We look at what’s behind the aggression. Guests: Thomas Callender Senior research fellow Heritage Foundation Larry Korb Former US Assistant Secretary of Defense Alexander Nekrassov Former Kremlin advisor #ColdWar #NuclearTreaty #USandRussia
December 14, 2018
