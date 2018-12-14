Why is Serbia objecting to Kosovo having its own army?

Serbia's Prime Minister has suggested that if Kosovo creates its own army, it could provoke them to intervene militarily. Many Serb nationalists fear that Kosovo would use its army to drive the remaining Serb communities out of Kosovo. Guests: Liburn Aliu Kosovar MP Darko Trifunovic Research fellow at the Faculty of Security Studies at Belgrade University #Kosovo #Serbia #army