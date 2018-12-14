December 14, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
She defied the Taliban, now she says she's fighting sexual abuse in Afghanistan's footballing body
Afghanistan's women footballers defied the Taliban to pursue their dreams. Now the country's governing body has been accused of sexual violence by its players. We speak to Khalida Popal, a former player to see how this happened. #MeToo #KhalidaPopal #WomenSoccer
She defied the Taliban, now she says she's fighting sexual abuse in Afghanistan's footballing body
Explore