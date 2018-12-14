December 14, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Could the US and Russia be headed for another nuclear arms race?
Most experts say Russia has been violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty for years by building missile systems that could reach farther than limits set in the treaty. So the Trump administration has told the Kremlin to make a u-turn, or it'll rip up the agreement. Natalie Poyhonen reports. #USandRussia #NuclearArms
Could the US and Russia be headed for another nuclear arms race?
Explore