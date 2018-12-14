ECB announces end of quantitative easing | Money Talks

For four years, the European Central Bank printed cheap money to fuel the continent's economy. Now as growth stabilises, the bond-buying programme known as quantitative easing is being ended this month. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, the recovery may not be as steady as it seems. Claus Vistesen, chief Eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, joins us from Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK. #ECB #Europe #economy