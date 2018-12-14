December 14, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brexit Talks: May looking for more assurances from EU
The latest EU summit has finished in Brussels with little sign of a breakthrough on Brexit. Theresa May, the British Prime Minister had hoped to win legally binding concessions to the current deal, in particular on the question of the Irish border and how to keep it open. She needs this to help sell it to rebellious MP's back in London, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Brexit Talks: May looking for more assurances from EU
Explore