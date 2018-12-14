December 14, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
DC Direct: Building Trump's Wall
Donald Trump has been calling for a wall as part of his tough stance on immigration and border security since he first hit the political scene in 2016. Now it looks like he’s willing to shut the government down in order to make that happen. Join us as we speak to Camilia Dechalus of CQ Roll Call and Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation to talk about the escalating drama around Trump’s wall
