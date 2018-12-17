US Hate Crimes: FBI says incidents of hate crime are increasing

A new FBI report has found that hate crime is on the rise in the United States. This year, the US has experienced the deadliest anti-semitic shooting in its history, as well as mail bombs sent to critics of the president. Many others also say they're being targeted for their ethnicity or religion. Nicole Johnston has more from New York. #HateCrimes #HateCrime #FBI