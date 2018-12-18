December 18, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Trump Precidency: Michael Flynn to be sentenced on Tuesday
On Tuesday the focus of the Mueller investigation into alleged Russian collusion will shift to the sentencing of former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn. Flynn has pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. Nicole Johnston reports from Washington on the latest twist in the ongoing saga of bringing down some of Trump's closest associates. #MichaelFlynn #Trump
The Trump Precidency: Michael Flynn to be sentenced on Tuesday
Explore