The War in Yemen: Ceasefire takes effect in port city of Hudaida

We begin in Yemen, where local media and monitor groups are reporting that the port city of Hudaida is calm. The only breach in a ceasefire so far has been some sporadic fighting shortly after the UN-brokered deal came into effect. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan explains, the lull in hostilities is part of a wider agreement between the two sides. A warning, his report contains some strong images. #Yemen, #Hudaida, #Ceasefire