December 18, 2018
Tree farmers encourage people to 'Keep It Real' | Money Talks
In the United States, Americans are increasingly rejecting natural Christmas trees in favour of artificial ones. Many dislike dropping pine needles and the smell of pine in their homes and say they find the picture-perfect alternative less stressful. But as Giles Gibson reports, Christmas tree farmers in the US are fighting back. #KeepItReal #ChristmasTree
