Madagascar Election: Two main candidates set for second run-off

The World Bank says Madagascar is one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the world, and it's about to stage a presidential run-off that has people worried. People in Madagascar are worried about the economy and corruption,, as they vote for a new president on Wednesday. Usman Aliyu Uba reports on the two men running for the post, and what it could mean to people's security. #Madagascar #MadagascarElections