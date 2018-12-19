The War in Syria: YPG terrorists dig trenches in border town

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last week that Turkey will be launching another military operation in northern Syria against the YPG terror group. But this time, it will be east of the Euphrates River. TRT World's Yasin Eken has been scouting the border region and gives us the latest on where the two sides stand. #Syria #YPG #Terror