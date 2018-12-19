The Trump Presidency: Judge delays Michael Flynn's sentencing

We begin here in the US, where earlier today Michael Flynn walked into a federal courtroom, expecting to be sentenced on a single charge. Lying to federal investigators about his contact with Russia during President Trump's 2016 election campaign. But that didn't happen. After the judge laid out some pretty harsh comments about the former national security adviser's conduct, his lawyers pushed to delay. Our Nicole Johnston was there to watch it all unfold. #MichaelFlynn #Trump