December 19, 2018
Democrats won’t pay for a concrete border wall with Mexico
President Donald Trump on Tuesday transformed what was supposed to be a private negotiating session with Democratic congressional leaders into a bitter televised altercation over his long-promised border wall, vowing to force a year-end government shutdown if they refused to fund his signature campaign promise -- building a wall on Mexico's border. Natalie Poyhonen reports.
