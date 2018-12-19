The War in Yemen: UN delegation expected in port city of Hudaida

We start in Yemen. TRT World has exclusive pictures from Hudaida which show the ceasefire appears to be holding. It began at midnight on Monday, and after some fighting was reported immediately after the start of the agreement, a UN team of assessors is expected to arrive in the port city before the deployment of observation forces. Ben Tornquist reports. #Yemen, #Hudaida, #UN