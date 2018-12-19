December 19, 2018
BIZTECH
China's economic miracle takes human toll | Money Talks
It's been 40 years since China began opening up its economy to the world with a series of experiments in capitalism. The so-called Reform and Opening Up policy has since turned the country into an economic powerhouse. And no Chinese city has grown faster as a result of the economic modernisation than Shenzhen. But as Samantha Vadas reports, there's been a human toll. #China #Economy
