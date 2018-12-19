December 19, 2018
Budget Breakthrough: EU approves Italy's 2019 spending plan
Italian stocks and bonds rallied on Wednesday after a breakthrough in budget negotiations between Rome and the European Commission. Brussels has approved Italy's revised budget. It still includes social welfare programs, but this time, without breaching EU rules designed to prevent debt crises on the continent. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Italy #EU #BudgetCrisis
