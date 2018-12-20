The War in Syria: Donald Trump to pull US troops out of Syria

The United States is pulling its troops out of Syria. President Trump has declared victory over Daesh, but his decision goes against the advice of some of his most senior advisors. Last week, the president's envoy to Syria said pulling out of the country would be reckless, and that achieving a long-term, lasting victory over the terror group would take "some time". From Washington, Sally Ayhan reports. #Syria #UStroops #Trump