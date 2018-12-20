December 20, 2018
Is it time for a second referendum on Brexit?
After calling off a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, Theresa May faced a leadership challenge. She survived, but was forced to go back to Brussels last week to try and get concessions on her agreement. But Europe didn’t budge. Can she get her deal through parliament? If not should the people get to vote for a second time now they know what Brexit actually means? Shoaib Hasan reports.
