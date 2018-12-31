December 31, 2018
Are Hungary’s new labour laws justified?
Thousands have been braving freezing temperatures to protest the so-called 'slave law' in Hungary. It allows employers to not only force employees to work overtime, but also wait up to three years to get paid for it. The opposition have united against the new legislation, and with thousands still on the streets protesting, is Viktor Orban’s government under threat? Natalie Poyhonen reports.
