Elon Musk unveils high-speed hyperloop tunnel | Money Talks

Elon Musk's Boring company unveiled what he says is the future of car travel. It's not a battery powered car or a rocket- it's the "Loop" and is tunneled under one of the world's worst traffic spots, Los Angeles. For more on this, we speak to Chris Jones, VP and chief analyst at the global tech market research firm, Canalys. #HyperloopTunnel #ElonMusk #Innovation