UK and EU draft 'no-deal' Brexit contingency plans | Money Talks

With just 100 days until Brexit, the UK is on the brink of leaving the European Union without a divorce deal. For both the British government and the EU, that means the time has come to ramp-up plans for a no-deal scenario. Laila Humairah reports. And for more on the story, we speak to Geraint Johnes, economics professor at Lancaster University who has been closely following Brexit developments. #Brexit #UK #EU