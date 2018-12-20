December 20, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Top US senators concerned about stronger Iranian presence after US withdrawal from Syria
Top US senators have criticised President Donald Trump after he announced the US withdrawal from Syria. Senators say the move will strengthen the influence of the Syrian regime's allies, especially Iran, in the region. Here's what you need to know about Iran's military activities in Syria since the beginning of the war, in brief. #Iran #US #Syria
Top US senators concerned about stronger Iranian presence after US withdrawal from Syria
Explore