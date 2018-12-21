December 21, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Elections in the DRC delayed | Sri Lanka’s political crisis over? | Belgian prime minister quits
Violence forces elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo to be postponed. It was meant to be the first peaceful transition of power in two decades, so some are asking how the DRC will ever pick a new leader. Also, we look at the tug of war within Sri Lanka's government. And, we ask why the Belgian prime minister has been forced to resign.
Elections in the DRC delayed | Sri Lanka’s political crisis over? | Belgian prime minister quits
Explore