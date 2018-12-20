Google it! How the search engine giant was dragged before Congress to explain its algorithm!

When Donald Trump is the first and most prominent search result when you type ‘Idiot’ into Google Images, is it time to consider the tech giant’s political bias? Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai answered questions before Congress for more than three hours – but the senators’ tech knowledge was sometimes underwhelming... Is government still capable of challenging the tech giants? #Google #DonaldTrump