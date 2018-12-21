“GOOGLE is Bulls**t!!!” RIVAL Search engine CEO tells Nexus why he hates Google

It’s the most successful search engine in the world but can we trust it? Does it give us what WE want or what Google execs want us to have? Eg why is Donald Trump’s face the first thing that comes up when we type idiot into Google images? Google says no one employee can affect the algorithm, but we spoke to Richard Granville, CEO of Yippy – a Google rival – who says that’s a lie. Mashable reporter Matt Binder told us that while Google employees may favour the left, the company donates more money to Republicans. And we discussed alternatives to the Google model with Finn Brownbill, PR executive for UK-based Google challenger – Mojeek. Nexus with Matthew Moore.