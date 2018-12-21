WORLD
1 MIN READ
2018 Review: The US move changes the status of Jerusalem
In May, the US moved its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after formally recognising the city as the capital of Israel. Donald Trump had reversed decades of US policy. East Jerusalem is considered an occupied territory by the United Nations, and Palestinians see it as their future capital. For many people, Trump's decision has significantly undermined both US credibility as a neutral party in the conflict, and hope of a future peace deal. Fatih Yavuz looks at the impact of the embassy move. #EastJerusalem #USembassy #Palestine
2018 Review: The US move changes the status of Jerusalem
December 21, 2018
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us