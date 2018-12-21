December 21, 2018
Belgian PM Charles Michel quits after losing vote of no confidence
Charles Michel lost a vote of no confidence, after members of a Flemish nationalist party abandoned his coalition government. It came after he signed the UN draft accord that set a path to open up legal migration and manage the global flow of 250 million people. Guests: Bleri Lleshi Writer and political philosopher Sotiri Dimpinoudis Journalist
