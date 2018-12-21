Is Sri Lanka’s political crisis over after Wickremesinghe was reinstated as PM?

Moments after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in again as the prime minister by President Maithripala Sirisena, the latter accused the former of corruption. Now the president faces a backlash from defecting ministers who are trying to limit his power. Did Sirisena's move backfire? Guests: Milinda Rajapaksha Member of the Sri Lanka People's Front party and adviser to former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa Rasika Jayakody Journalist and political commentator